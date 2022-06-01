Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. 3,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.70.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,139,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.