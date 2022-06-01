GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

