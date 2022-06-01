Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ GHSI remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Wednesday. 11,077,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,903,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.76. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 263.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
