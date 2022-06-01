Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ GHSI remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Wednesday. 11,077,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,903,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.76. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 263.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

