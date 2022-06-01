Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 27,926 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,864. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

