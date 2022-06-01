Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,055,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,915,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 30.83% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

