Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.31 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $319.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.87 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

