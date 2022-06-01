Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,879 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.