Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Black Hills worth $20,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

