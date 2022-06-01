Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

