Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

