Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

