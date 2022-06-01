Gulden (NLG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $588.00

Gulden (NLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $588.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00215786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006385 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.