GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,377.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $41.39 million and $26,377.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000206 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,922,472 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

