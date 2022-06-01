GYEN (GYEN) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $190,967.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

