Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.56 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $37.56 million and approximately $148,342.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,721.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.69 or 0.06099004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00216365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.58 or 0.00632313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00618213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073884 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004431 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 495,462,165 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.