Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,214 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 279,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 156,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 117,806 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,479. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and have sold 10,924 shares valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.