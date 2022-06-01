Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

GoDaddy stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. 14,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

