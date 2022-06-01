Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$23.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

