Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$23.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
