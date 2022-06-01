Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,836,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

