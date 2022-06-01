Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Up 30.3% in May

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,483. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

