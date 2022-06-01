Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 5,157 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

