Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

