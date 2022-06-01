Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.