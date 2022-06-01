Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after purchasing an additional 458,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

