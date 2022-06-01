Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,539,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $32,235,412. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.