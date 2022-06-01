Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

