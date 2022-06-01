Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,173 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

