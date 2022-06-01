Hathor Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and $1.84 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00782239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00491395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 907,529,888 coins and its circulating supply is 231,584,888 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars.

