Head-To-Head Review: Absci (ABSI) vs. The Competition

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Absci to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Absci and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 105 774 1307 30 2.57

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 487.90%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -1.04 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 13.25

Absci’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Absci rivals beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

