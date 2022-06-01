Head-To-Head Review: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 34.46% 12.02% 9.17% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globus Maritime and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than OceanPal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and OceanPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million 0.50 $14.95 million $0.80 2.56 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats OceanPal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About OceanPal (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

