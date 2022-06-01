Head to Head Survey: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dune Acquisition and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Raymond James 0 1 4 0 2.80

Raymond James has a consensus price target of $139.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.13%. Given Raymond James’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Raymond James shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Raymond James shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Raymond James’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Raymond James $9.91 billion 2.07 $1.40 billion $7.09 13.88

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60% Raymond James 13.97% 19.36% 2.57%

Summary

Raymond James beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

