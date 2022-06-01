Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.65 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) will announce $475.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.60 million to $477.70 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $541.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,168. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $173.67 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.