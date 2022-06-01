Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will announce $475.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.60 million to $477.70 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $541.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,168. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $173.67 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

