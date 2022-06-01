Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $425.86

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.86 ($5.39) and traded as high as GBX 433.50 ($5.48). Helical shares last traded at GBX 428 ($5.41), with a volume of 240,122 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 520 ($6.58) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.34) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 425.86. The company has a market cap of £523.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

