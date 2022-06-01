HempCoin (THC) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

HempCoin (THC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $374,915.65 and approximately $41.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,599.67 or 1.00113510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,345,695 coins and its circulating supply is 266,210,545 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

