Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,079.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

