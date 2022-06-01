Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 48,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

