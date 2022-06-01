Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

HI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

