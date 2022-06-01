HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.0 days.

HLTRF remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLTRF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Clarus Securities reduced their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.