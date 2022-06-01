HoDooi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

