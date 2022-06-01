Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,337 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

HOLX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 11,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.