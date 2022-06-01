Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.46. 112,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,659. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.28%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

