Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.91. 118,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,908. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

