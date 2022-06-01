Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HMN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

