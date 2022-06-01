Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will announce $62.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $57.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $255.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $257.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.03 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $280.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $783.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

