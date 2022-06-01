Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Humana makes up 3.4% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Humana by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $454.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

