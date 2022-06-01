Hyperion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Hyperion has a market cap of $76.16 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

