IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JSML. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 14,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.