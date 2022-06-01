IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after buying an additional 625,875 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 548,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $67.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.