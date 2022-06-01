IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 731 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,225,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 99,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter.

XSMO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,251. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

