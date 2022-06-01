IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 268 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,395. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.